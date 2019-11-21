1  of  3
Jimerson carries Saint Louis past High Point 67-55

NCAA Basketball
ST. LOUIS (AP)Gibson Jimerson had 25 points as Saint Louis defeated High Point 67-55 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Goodwin had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (4-1). Hasahn French added nine points and nine rebounds. Yuri Collins had seven assists for the hosts.

John-Michael Wright had 19 points for the Panthers (0-5), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to five games. Curtis Holland III added 19 points. Cliff Thomas Jr. had three blocks.

Saint Louis matches up against Belmont at home on Saturday. High Point looks for its first win against Eastern Washington at home on Saturday.

