Jessup ties MWC 3s record, Boise State beats Nevada 73-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Derrick Alston scored 24 points, Justinian Jessup tied the Mountain West Conference record for 3-pointers made in a career, and Boise State beat Nevada 73-64 on Saturday night.

Jessup finished with 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, giving him 296 career 3s, tying Jimmer Fredette’s conference mark set at BYU from 2007-11.

Boise State (15-8, 7-4) never trailed, scored the first eight points and Abu Kigab hit a 3-pointer that capped a 17-2 run and made it 28-8 with 6:29 left in the first half. Jalen Harris scored eight straight points — including back-to-back 3-pointers — during an 18-4 spurt that pulled the Wolf Pack within three points midway through the second half but they got no closer.

Jalen Harris, the only Nevada (13-10, 6-5) player to score in double figures, had 30 points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories