Jenn Wirth scores 24, No. 16 Gonzaga women edge Pacific

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jessie Loera made a free throw with 5.8 seconds left and No. 16 Gonzaga held on to defeat Pacific 68-67 on Saturday to run its winning streak to 13 games.

Katie Campbell hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 to play to put the Bulldogs up 65-62 and followed with a 15-foot jumper from the right elbow with 18 seconds to go to make it 67-62.

Pacific got a pair of free throws from Kaylin Randhawa at nine seconds but Loera hit one of two to offset a Valerie Higgins 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Gonzaga (16-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference) was up 61-54 with 5 minutes to go but Higgins scored the next eight points to give the Tigers a 62-61 lead at 2:53.

Campbell finished with 15 points, Loera and Jill Townsend had 11 each. Wirth was 10-of-13 shooting but her teammates went 11 of 41 (27%). The Bulldogs were 20 of 28 from the foul line.

Higgins finished with 20 points for the Tigers (11-6, 4-2), going 6 of 7 from the field but just 6 of 11 from the foul line. Randhawa added 13 points and Lianna Tillman 11.

Gonzaga took a 33-32 lead at the half on a LeeAnne Wirth free throw with less than a second to play, which capped a 7-0 run

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories