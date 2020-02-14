1  of  2
Jenkins lifts Fairleigh Dickinson over Wagner 106-73

NCAA Basketball
TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Jahlil Jenkins had a career-high 31 points as Fairleigh Dickinson easily defeated Wagner 106-73 on Thursday night.

Jenkins made 12 of 15 shots, including 5 of 7 from deep. He added seven assists and five steals.

Brandon Powell had 16 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (7-16, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams added 16 points and eight rebounds. Devon Dunn had 14 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 106 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson, which also posted season highs with 16 3-pointers and 26 assists.

Tyrone Nesby IV scored a career-high 25 points and had eight rebounds for the Seahawks (5-18, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Elijah Ford added 15 points and six rebounds. Curtis Cobb III had 10 points.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks for the season. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Wagner 68-63 on Jan. 30. Fairleigh Dickinson faces Robert Morris on the road on Saturday. Wagner matches up against Merrimack on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

