Jenkins, Bishop lift Norfolk St over Md-Eastern Shore 62-52

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Tyrese Jenkins came off the bench and scored a career-high 19 points, topping his previous best of six, and Norfolk State defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 62-52 Saturday night.

Jermaine Bishop added 17 points with a trio of 3-pointers as he and Jenkins combined to make 7 of the Spartans’ 8 from beyond the arc,

The win, coupled with Coppin State’s upset of North Carolina A&T, pushed Norfolk State (8-11, 4-0) into sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and extended its win streak to four games.

AJ Cheeseman had 15 points for the Hawks (2-17, 1-3), who shot 40% (20-of-50) but hit just 2-of-18 from distance. Trailing by as many as 15 in the second half, Maryland-Eastern Shore cut the gap to 50-44, but no closer.

Norfolk State, despite shooting 35%, made 20 of 25 at the foul line.

Both teams face South Carolina State the next time they take the floor. Maryland Eastern Shore stays on the road with a visit to the Bulldogs on Monday, while Norfolk State remains home for its matchup against South Carolina State on Saturday.

