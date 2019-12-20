1  of  2
Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested Carthage defeats Waco La Vega 42-28 for 3rd state title in past four years

Jaworski scores 28 to lead Lafayette past Widener 96-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Justin Jaworski scored 28 points as Lafayette romped past Widener 96-56 on Thursday night.

E.J. Stephens had 12 points for Lafayette (7-2), which won its fifth straight game. Kyle Stout and Tyrone Perry each added 9 points for the Leopards, who shot 58% (33-for-57) from the field.

Steve Matlack had 9 points for the Division III Pride. Connor Laverty also scored 9 points as did Elijah Boyd. Widener was 20-for-69 from the field

Lafayette plays Rutgers on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories