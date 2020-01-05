Jarrett scores 31, Jackson State defeats Alabama State 70-67

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Tristan Jarrett scored 31 points as Jackson State defeated Alabama State 70-67 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

Roland Griffin had 14 points and eight rebounds for Jackson State (4-10). Jayveous McKinnis added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Jackson State led 34-15 with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half before Alabama State rallied with a 23-6 run to trail 40-38 at halftime. The largest second-half lead for either team was four points and the game was tied at 67 when Tobi Ewuosho made a 3-pointer for Alabama State with 40 seconds remaining. Venjie Wallis scored in the lane to put Jackson State up by two and he later added one of two free throws for the final margin.

Ewuosho had 20 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (1-13), who have lost seven straight. DJ Heath added 13 points. AJ Farrar had 12 points.

Jackson State takes on Alabama A&M at home on Monday. Alabama State plays at Grambling State on Monday.

