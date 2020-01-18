Jackson & Jackson lead Toledo over Jackson, Akron 99-89

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Marreon Jackson hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 36 points, Willie Jackson added a double-double and Toledo ended Akron’s 12-game home winning streak with a 99-89 victory on Saturday.

Willie Jackson scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Luke Knapke added 19 points for the Rockets (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference), who went 15 of 26 from 3-point range (57.7%). It was a season-high for makes and percent and led to 56.7% shooting overall. They also were 16 of 18 from the foul line.

Loren Cristian Jackson drilled seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points, both career highs, for the Zips (14-4, 4-1), who had their five-game winning streak end despite hitting 13 3-pointers and shooting 51%. Tyler Cheese added 19 points and tied his career-high with seven assists and Xeyrius Williams netted 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Akron was was only giving up 62.5 points a game this season and had now allowed more than 79 at home in going 10-0 to start the season. The Zips won their first four league games by an average of 19.3.

A late 19-5 run helped the Rockets lead 46-36 at the half. They shot 65%. Akron recovered with a 16-2 run to open the second half and kept the lead until Marreon Jackson scored 11 straight. Jackson had a layup and three straight 3-pointers for a 75-68 Toledo lead with 8:13 to play. After adding two free throws he had a run 16-straight points for the Rockets.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories