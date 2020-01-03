Ivanauskas, Cummings lead Colgate over American 65-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Colgate finished on a 17-6 run to beat American 65-51 in Thursday night’s Patriot League opener for both teams.

Nelly Cummings scored 14 points, Jordan Burns added 10 with seven assists and Will Rayman had seven points with a career-high 14 rebounds for the Raiders (10-4), who have won four straight.

Mark Gasperini scored 14 points with eight rebounds, Saeed Nelson had 14 with three steals and four assists for the Eagles (4-8), who trailed 35-25 at halftime in losing their third straight.

Colgate plays Army on the road on Monday. American matches up against Boston University at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories