Iowa’s Bohannon, Nunge granted extra year of eligibility

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)The Big Ten Conference has approved hardship waiver petitions for Iowa basketball players Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge, giving each an extra year of eligibility.

Iowa made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

Bohannon, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists in 10 games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left hip in December. He had the same procedure on his right hip last May. The Marion, Iowa, native holds the Iowa record with 284 career 3-pointers made and enters his final season as a Hawkeye with career totals of 1,310 points, 504, assists, 250 rebounds and 82 steals.

Nunge, a 6-foot-11 forward, started five games as a sophomore last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Freshman forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver is still under review.

Connor McCaffery received a waiver in 2018 and Cordell Pemsl received one in 2019.

