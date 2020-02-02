Hunter’s outburst sends N. Dakota St. past Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Vinnie Shahid scored 22 points and Cameron Hunter 20 and North Dakota State pulled away from Purdue Fort Wayne late with a 71-60 win Saturday night.

Tyson Ward added 13 points for the Bison (16-7, 7-2 Summit League) who remained in a first-place tie with South Dakota State (16-8, 7-2).

Purdue Fort Wayne (10-14, 3-6) led 52-45 when Dylan Carl made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6:49 to go. North Dakota State then used a 15-4 run over the next four minutes and were up 60-56 on a Hunter 3. Hunter followed with a three-point play and three foul shots to make it an eight-point lead with 71 seconds to go.

Hunter finished 6-of-8 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Deonte Billups led the Mastodons with 15 points, Jarred Godfrey scored 13 and Brian Patrick 12.

