Hunsaker scores 20 to lead Brown past Cornell 74-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Zach Hunsaker had 20 points as Brown got past Cornell 74-63 on Friday night.

Tamenang Choh had 14 points for Brown (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League). Jaylan Gainey added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Brandon Anderson, who led the Bears in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, had 7 points on 1-of-16 shooting.

Josh Warren had 17 points for the Big Red (4-12, 1-2). Jimmy Boeheim added 12 points and eight rebounds. Terrance McBride had 11 points.

Brown takes on Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell plays Yale on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories