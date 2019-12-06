Howard wins 94-91 in OT for first win of season

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Charles Williams scored 23 points and Wayne Bristol Jr. 17, including what proved to be the winning free throws, and Howard picked up its first victory of the season, beating Hampton 94-91 in overtime on Thursday night.

Bristol’s two free throws extended Howard’s lead to 93-88 with 18 seconds remaining in the overtime. Chris Shelton responded with a 3-pointer, but after Howard’s Ian Lee made 1 of 2 at the line the Pirates missed two 3-point attempts as time ran out.

Zion Cousins added 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kyle Foster 13 points and Khalil Robinson 10 points for the Bison (1-9).

Benjamin Stanley scored a career-high 40 points on 15-of-19 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Hampton (3-6), which lost its fifth straight. Davion Warren added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Dondre Griffin had 16 points and nine assists.