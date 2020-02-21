Closings
Howard, No. 14 Kentucky women race past Ole Miss 94-52

NCAA Basketball
OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Rhyne Howard scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as No. 14 Kentucky coasted to a 94-52 win over Mississippi on Thursday night.

Sabrina Haines and Chasity Patterson added 15 points apiece for the Wildcats (20-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) with Jaida Roper and Blair Green splitting 20.

Mimi Reid and Jayla Alexander scored 12 apiece for the Rebels (7-19, 0-13) and Deja Cage had 11.

Ole Miss scored the first seven points and had a 10-5 lead after a Cage 3-pointer but the Wildcats closed the first quarter with a 13-0 run for an 18-10 lead. Kentucky jumped the lead to 36-18 at the half.

After shooting 40% in the first half, the Wildcats shot 62% in the second half, including going 7 of 12 from 3-point range, and cruised to their highest offensive output of the season.

Kentucky forced 21 turnovers and turned those into 31 points, had a 40-26 rebounding advantage and a 41-7 advantage off the bench.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

