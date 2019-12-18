Howard leads Marquette over Grambling St. 93-72

MILWAUKEE (AP)Markus Howard had 26 points as Marquette rolled past Grambling State 93-72 on Tuesday night.

Howard, now tied for the nation’s scoring lead at 25.2 points per game, had 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting, adding his other eight points from the free-throw line.

Sacar Anim scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for Marquette (8-2), which has won all five of its home games. Jamal Cain added 11 points. Koby McEwen had 10 points.

Marquette posted a season-high 16 3-pointers on 33 attempts. Its 51 second-half points are a season high for the Golden Eagles.

Kelton Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (6-6). Ivy Smith Jr. added 14 points.

Marquette takes on North Dakota State at home on Friday. Grambling State faces Dayton on the road on Monday.

