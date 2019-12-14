Hooker lifts Kennesaw State past Gardner-Webb 85-61

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Tyler Hooker had 27 points as Kennesaw State ended its season-opening eight-game losing streak, easily beating Gardner-Webb 85-61 on Friday night.

Hooker hit 9 of 10 foul shots. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Ugo Obineke had 19 points for Kennesaw State (1-8). Bryson Lockley added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Adili Kuerban had 12 points for the home team.

Eric Jamison Jr. tied a career high with 22 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7). Jose Perez added 17 points and nine rebounds. Jaheam Cornwall had 15 points.

Kennesaw State plays Murray State on the road on Monday. Gardner-Webb matches up against Virginia Tech on the road on Sunday.

