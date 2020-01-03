Homesley lifts Liberty past Florida Gulf Coast 59-46

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP)Caleb Homesley had 24 points as Liberty defeated Florida Gulf Coast 59-46 on Thursday in the first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Scottie James had 10 points for Liberty (15-1). The Flames entered ranked No. 2 in the country in scoring defense, allowing 53.1 points per game.

Liberty is on a seven-game road trip, traveling to six different states over 9,000 miles.

Sam Gagliardi had 14 points for the Eagles (3-13). Jalen Warren added 12 points and seven assists, and Brian Thomas had three blocks. Zach Scott, the Eagles’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, was held to two points in 19 minutes.

Liberty plays NJIT on the road on Saturday. FGCU plays Lipscomb at home on Saturday.

