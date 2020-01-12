Hill-Mais, Lampman help Oakland defeat Cleveland St. 68-55

CLEVELAND (AP)Xavier Hill-Mais and Blake Lampman scored 15 points each and Oakland bumped off Cleveland State 68-55 on Saturday to break a three-game losing streak.

Hill-Mais scored 10 of his points in the second half and Kevin Kangu scored all 13 points after the break when the Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 2-3 Horizon League) slowly widened a three-point lead,

Algevon Eichelbergerled the Vikings (7-11, 3-2) with 20 points, 14 in the second half including a layup that cut the gap to five, 53-48.

Cleveland State, which had won its last three, trailed 60-53 with three minutes remaining, but Hill-Mais hit a jumper, Tray Maddox Jr. converted 3-of-6 free throws, pushing the lead to 10 with 1:12 to play. Kangu finished the scoring, sinking 3-of-4 at the line. Cleveland State missed three 3-pointers in the last 1:18.

The Vikings were 2-of-11 from distance and, after turning the ball over just 18 times in their previous two games, were dinged for 15 turnovers Saturday.

Oakland faces Green Bay on the road on Thursday. Cleveland St. takes on Wright St. on the road on Thursday.

