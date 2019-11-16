Hightower leads Tulane over Northwestern St. 79-52

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Teshaun Hightower registered 19 points as Tulane romped past Northwestern State 79-52 on Saturday.

K.J. Lawson had 14 points for Tulane (3-0). Nic Thomas added 12 points off the bench.

Jairus Roberson had 15 points for the Demons (1-3). Nikos Chougkaz added 10 points.

Tulane faces Mississippi St. on Thursday. Northwestern State matches up against Louisiana College at home on Tuesday.

