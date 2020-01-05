Healy scores 17 to carry Albany (NY) past Binghamton 74-62

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Cameron Healy scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds and Albany beat Binghamton 74-62 on Saturday in the America East Conference opener.

Ahmad Clark had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (8-8), Antonio Rizzuto added 10 points and Malachi de Sousa grabbed nine rebounds.

Albany had a season-high 41 points in the first half for a 14-point lead, holding the Bearcats to 26% shooting.

Binghamton opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers and then used a 9-0 run to get within 54-50 within 54-50 midway through the half. Albany quickly pushed the lead back to 12 but Sam Sessoms had consecutive 3-pointers to half the deficit. However, the Bearcats didn’t hit another field goal for 3 1/2 minutes, with Sessoms hitting a jumper to make it 71-62 with just 1:03 to play.

Sessoms had 22 points for the Bearcats (6-8), Brenton Mills added 17 and Pierre Sarr had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Healy went 4 of 8 from 3-point range, running his streak to 48 games with a triple.

