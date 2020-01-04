Haygood leads NC A&T past Mid-Atlantic Christian 123-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Devin Haygood had 19 points and North Carolina A&T easily defeated Mid-Atlantic Christian 123-61 on Friday for interim coach Will Jones’ first win at the helm.

It was NC A&T’s third highest point total in program history.

Fred Cleveland Jr. and Ronald Jackson added 16 points each for NC A&T (4-11), which snapped its five-game losing streak.. Cleveland also had six assists, while Jackson posted eight rebounds.

NC A&T posted a season-high 33 assists and forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

Kevin Fletcher had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs. Jahri Leigh added 16 points, and Jajour Lambert had 13 points.

NC A&T takes on Florida A&M at home on Monday.

