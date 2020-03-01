Hawthorne carries UT-Martin past SE Missouri 87-78

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Derek Hawthorne Jr. had a career-high 30 points as UT Martin defeated Southeast Missouri 87-78 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Quintin Dove had 27 points for UT Martin (9-20, 5-13 Ohio Valley Conference). Eman Sertovic added nine points and eight rebounds. Miles Thomas had eight points and nine assists.

Skyler Hogan had 19 points for the Redhawks (7-24, 3-15), who have lost four straight games. Sage Tolbert added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Caldwell had 13 points and eight assists.

The Skyhawks leveled the season series against the Redhawks with the win. Southeast Missouri defeated UT Martin 74-72 on Feb. 13.

