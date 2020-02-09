Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Hartfield, Calcaterra help San Diego beat Portland in 2OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP)Braun Hartfield scored of his 23 points after regulation, Joey Calcaterra and Yauhen Massalski each finished with 19 points, and San Diego beat Portland 89-81 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Massalski shot 8 of 14 from the field, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots. James Jean-Marie added 11 points for San Diego (9-17, 2-9 West Coast Conference). The Toreros snapped a four-game skid and both their conference wins this season have come against Portland.

Calcaterra, whose 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation forced overtime, hit another 3 early in the second OT to give San Diego the lead for good and spark an 11-2 spurt that made it 87-79 – the largest lead in the game by either team – with 33 seconds to play. He scored seven points during that stretch.

JoJo Walker led Portland (9-17, 1-10) with 19 points, Tahirou Diabate scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting, Isaiah White added 15 points and Chase Adams 11. Theo Akwuba finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pilots have lost nine in a row and 14 of the last 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC