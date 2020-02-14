1  of  2
Breaking News
Upshur County sheriff investigating murder of Big Sandy teenager Several Houston students injured after cell phone battery explodes
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Harris scores 21 to carry N. Colorado past N. Arizona 84-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Trent Harris had 21 points as Northern Colorado routed Northern Arizona 84-54 on Thursday night.

Bodie Hume had 17 points for Northern Colorado (16-8, 9-4 Big Sky Conference). Kai Edwards added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jonah Radebaugh had 13 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Northern Arizona totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Bernie Andre had 11 points for the Lumberjacks (13-10, 7-7). Ajang Aguek added seven rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Lumberjacks with the win. Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 64-58 on Jan. 18. Northern Colorado faces Sacramento State on the road on Saturday. Northern Arizona plays Southern Utah at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC