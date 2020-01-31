Harding leads Weber St. past S. Utah 75-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Jerrick Harding scored 27 points and Cody John 22 on 7-of-9 shooting and Weber State beat Southern Utah 75-65 on Thursday.

Tim Fuller scored 11 and Weber State (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky Conference) finished 28-of-50 (56%) shooting.

The Wildcats led 32-26 at halftime and extended the margin to 50-38 with 11:31 left on a layup by Michal Kozak. The Thunderbirds closed to within five (56-51) with five minutes remaining before a 12-2 spurt by Weber State wrapped it up.

Weber State has won back-to-back contests following a two-game skid.

Andre Adams led Southern Utah (12-8, 5-4) with 17 points, Dre Marin 15 and Maizen Fausett 12. The Thunderbirds are 2-3 over their last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories