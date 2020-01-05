Hamlet scores 15 to lead North Texas past Marshall 67-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Javion Hamlet and Umoja Gibson scored 15 points apiece and North Texas held on to defeat Marshall 67-64 on Saturday.

The Thundering Herd missed a potential game-tying free throw with 1:37 left and then missed four shots in the final minute before Hamlet’s two free throws with four seconds to go. A turnover took away their final opportunity to tie the game.

A dunk by Andrew Taylor pulled Marshall within 65-63 with 2:16 to play. On the next possession, Taylor was followed but he only made the first of two free throws.

After a North Texas miss, Jarrod West had two 3-point attempts, the first blocked by D.J. Draper. A North Texas turnover was followed by a missed layup. Then thee Thundering Herd missed a pair of free throws. Another Marshall shot was blocked but Deng Geu but the turnover followed.

Geu added 13 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (7-8, 1-1 Conference USA). Thomas Bell had 10 points and eight rebounds for the visitors.

Taevion Kinsey had 19 points for the Thundering Herd (7-8, 1-1). Cam Brooks-Harris added 11 points.

