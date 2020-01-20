Hall leads Loyola Chicago to 62-50 win over Illinois State

Live Now
NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Tate Hall scored 17 points and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead Loyola Chicago to a 62-50 victory over Illinois State on Sunday.

Hall made 6 of 11 shots, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Ramblers (13-6, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Keith Clemons hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Zach Copeland sank 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and scored 17 to pace the Redbirds (6-12, 1-5), but he had seven of Illinois State’s 22 turnovers. Dedric Boyd added 15 points before fouling out.

Loyola Chicago shot 46.5% from the floor and 47% from distance (9 of 19). Illinois State shot 37% overall, 34% from distance (11 of 32) and made just 1 of 4 free throws.

