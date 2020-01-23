Live Now
Hall carries Loyola of Chicago past Indiana St. 75-55

NCAA Basketball
CHICAGO (AP)Tate Hall matched his career high with 23 points as Loyola of Chicago romped past Indiana State 75-55 on Wednesday night.

Hall made 9 of 10 shots.

Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for Loyola (14-6, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Franklin Agunanne added 10 points.

Loyola dominated the first half and led 40-23 at the break. The Sycamores’ 23 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Jordan Barnes had 18 points for the Sycamores (10-8, 3-4).

Tyreke Key, who led the Sycamores in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Loyola matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Sunday. Indiana State matches up against Bradley at home on Saturday.

