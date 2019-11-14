Breaking News
Haldeman leads N. Iowa past CS Bakersfield 67-55

NCAA Basketball
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Spencer Haldeman scored 15 points as Northern Iowa defeated Cal State Bakersfield 67-55 on Wednesday night.

AJ Green had 14 points for Northern Iowa (3-0). Trae Berhow added 14 points. Isaiah Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Cameron Allen had 16 points for the Roadrunners (1-2).

Northern Iowa plays Northern Colorado at home on Saturday.

Cal State Bakersfield matches up against Life Pacific at home on Friday.

