Hagedorn helps South Dakota upset South Dakota State 99-84

NCAA Basketball
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Tyler Hagedorn scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and all five South Dakota starters scored in double figures in a 99-84 victory over South Dakota State on Sunday.

Hagedorn hit all four of this 3-point tries for the Coyotes (12-8, 3-3 Summit League), who knocked the Jackrabbits (14-8, 5-2) out of first place. Triston Simpson scored 21 on 8-of-9 shooting, while Stanley Umude had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Tyler Peterson hit 8 of 12 shots and finished with 18 points, while Cody Kelley scored 13.

South Dakota led 52-38 at halftime after shooting a blistering 69% from the floor. The Coyotes shot 64% for the game, 60% from distance (9 of 15) and made 14 of 18 free throws.

Sophomore Matt Dentlinger paced the Jackrabbits with 26 points on 13-of-18 shooting with seven assists. He missed his only free throw. Alex Arians added 16 points, while David Wingett scored 13.

South Dakota State shot 53% overall, 54% from 3-point range (13 of 24) and made 7 of 9 foul shots (78%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

