Griffin, Morgan cap Long Beach State comeback 80-73 in OT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Jordan Griffin scored 18 points, all in the second half, Joshua Morgan threw down an alley-oop dunk that gave Long Beach State the lead for good deep in overtime and the 49ers held on to defeat Cal Poly 80-73 Thursday night.

Morgan finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds five blocks and two steals. Drew Cobb added 12 points for the 49ers while Chance Hunter and Michael Carter III each scored 11.

Long Beach (11-20, 6-9 Big West Conference) trailed by 18 early, was behind 38-24 at the half before rallying. Beach outscored Cal Poly (7-22, 4-11) 40-26 in the second half, eventually building a 12-point lead with nine minutes to play.

Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard send the game to overtime with a 3-pointer as time expired in regulation, 64-64. The loss eliminates the Mustangs from the upcoming conference tournament.

Ballard led the Mustangs with 25 points, including 10 of 13 at the foul line. Kyle Colvin added 13 points and Malek Harwell 11.

Long Beach State, which defeated Big West leader UC Irvine in January, closes the season Saturday at Cal State Fullerton. Cal Poly is at UC Santa Barbara Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25