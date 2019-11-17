Greene scores 17 to lead Manhattan over Albany (NY) 57-51

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP)Tykei Greene posted a career-high 17 points and nine rebounds as Manhattan topped Albany 57-51 on Saturday night.

Samir Stewart had 14 points for Manhattan (2-0). Elijah Buchanan added eight rebounds. Pauly Paulicap had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Albany was out front 31-23 at the break but the Jaspers took the second half 34-20. Manhattan took the lead for good following Paulicap’s layup with 1:22 remaining in the game.

Romani Hansen had 12 points for the Great Danes (1-2). Adam Lulka added 10 points. Cameron Healy had seven rebounds.

Manhattan takes on Samford on the road on Tuesday. Albany plays SUNY-Potsdam at home on Tuesday.

