Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64

NCAA Basketball
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa extended its home winning streak to 16 games, beating Evansville 84-64 on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow had 16 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown added 12 points. Noah Carter had 11 points.

Jawaun Newton had 13 points for the Purple Aces (9-21, 0-17), who have lost 17 games in a row. Evan Kuhlman added 13 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 80-68 on Feb. 1. Northern Iowa finishes out the regular season against Drake on the road on Saturday. Evansville finishes out the regular season against Illinois State at home on Saturday.

