Graves, Johnson lead Buffalo past W. Michigan

NCAA Basketball
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jayvon Graves scored 23 points and Antwain Johnson scored 21 and Buffalo pulled away in the second half to beat Western Michigan 90-79 on Tuesday.

Jared Printy’s 3-pointer pulled Western Michigan into a 64-all tie with 9:03 remaining. Buffalo (13-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) then used a 13-3 spurt over the next four-plus minutes to create safe distance down the stretch.

The score was knotted at 43 at intermission.

Josh Mballa scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulls which distributed 19 assists, grabbed seven steals and committed just six turnovers. Buffalo now has won a season-high four straight.

Brandon Johnson and Titus Wright each scored 18 points and combine to shoot 12 of 16 for Western Michigan (9-10, 2-4). Michael Flowers scored 12 and B. Artis White 10. The Broncos were 26 of 52 shooting and made eight 3s but committed 16 turnovers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

