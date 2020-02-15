Closings
Grady carries Davidson past St. Bonaventure 93-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Kellan Grady had 16 points to lead five Davidson players in double figures as the Wildcats rolled past Saint Bonaventure 93-64 on Friday night. Hyunjung Lee and Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom chipped in 13 points, and Luka Brajkovic had 11.

Kyle Lofton had 15 points for the Bonnies (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Justin Winston added 12 points. Osun Osunniyi had 10 points.

Davidson (13-11, 7-5) takes on Saint Joseph’s on the road on Tuesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Richmond at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

