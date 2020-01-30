1  of  2
Breaking News
6K passengers held on cruise ship off of Italy over potential coronavirus case Tyler Lee set to hire state-championship winning coach to lead football team

Goodwin’s near-perfect night sends Wofford past The Citadel

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Chevez Goodwin had a career-high 25 points and Wofford beat The Citadel 79-56 on Wednesday night.

Goodwin shot 11 for 12 from the floor with eight rebounds. Nathan Hoover scored 19 points for Wofford (14-8, 6-3 Southern Conference) and Storm Murphy added 14 points.

The Terriers led 36-30 at halftime then outscored The Citadel 22-13 in the first 10 minutes after intermission. Trevor Stumpe’s layup with 5:41 to go made it 70-50.

Kaiden Rice had 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-14, 0-9) who have lost nine straight. Kaelon Harris, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was just 1-of-6 shooting.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Wofford defeated The Citadel 73-71 on Jan. 11. Wofford takes on Samford at home on Saturday. The Citadel plays Mercer on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories