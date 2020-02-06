Live Now
FIRE SAFETY: Protect your family and your home
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Goodwin scores 27 to lift Wofford past VMI 79-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Chevez Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points as Wofford beat VMI 79-73 on Wednesday night.

Nathan Hoover added 18 points for Wofford (16-8, 8-3 Southern Conference).

Garrett Gilkeson scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Keydets (6-18, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jake Stephens added 11 points, three assists and three blocks.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Wofford defeated VMI 66-54 on Jan. 22. Wofford matches up against Chattanooga at home on Saturday. VMI matches up against The Citadel on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories