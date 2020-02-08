Gilyard, Richmond down Fordham 59-53

NEW YORK (AP)Jacob Gilyard scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Richmond beat Fordham 59-53 on Saturday.

Chris Austin’s basket with 11:20 left gave the Rams a 44-36 lead. Grant Golden countered with a jump shot, and that sparked a 14-0 Richmond (17-6, 7-3 Atlantic 10) run and they never trailed again.

Blake Francis added 18 points for the Spiders, who now have back-to-back contests following consecutive defeats. Tyler Burton and Golden collected nine and eight rebounds respectively.

Antwon Portley had 12 points for the Rams (7-15, 1-9), who have now lost four straight games. Ty Perry added 11 points and Jalen Cobb 10.

Richmond takes on La Salle on the road on Wednesday. Fordham matches up against Davidson on the road on Tuesday.

