1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

Gibson scores 20 to lead North Texas past NC A&T 80-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DENTON, Texas (AP)Umoja Gibson had 20 points as North Texas routed North Carolina A&T 80-60 on Tuesday night.

James Reese and Jamion Hamlet had 13 points apiece for North Texas (2-3) and Deng Geu scored 11.

Ronald Jackson had 15 points for the Aggies (1-4) and Tyrone Lyons added 12 points.

North Texas plays Rhode Island on Friday. N.C. A&T plays Nicholls State on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories