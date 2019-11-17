German carries N. Illinois past Div. III Rockford 96-48

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Eugene German had 21 points as Northern Illinois routed Division III Rockford University 96-48 on Saturday.

Tyler Cochran had 11 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois (2-2). Trendon Hankerson added 11 points. Chris Johnson had 10 points and five rebounds for the home team.

Brandon Emerick had 28 points for the Regents.

Northern Illinois plays Longwood at home on Monday.

