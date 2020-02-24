Georgia Tech defeats No. 17 Florida State women 65-62

ATLANTA (AP)Francesca Pan scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat No. 17 Florida State 65-62 on Sunday, giving the Yellow Jackets a season sweep.

Georgia Tech (18-10, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won 67-52 on Jan. 9 at then-No. 11 Florida State and with their second win over the Seminoles improved their NCAA Tournament at-large prospects.

Pan, honored with teammate Chanin Scott on Senior Day, was only 8-of-22 shooting overall but 6 of 13 from the arc. Kierra Fletcher added 14 points, Lorela Cubaj had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Nerea Hermosa scored 10 points with eight rebounds.

A 6-0 surge got the Seminoles within a point of the Yellow Jackets, 61-60, with a minute left in the fourth quarter. But Georgia Tech sandwiched four free throws around a bucket by Kiah Gillespie to go up three and Nicki Ekhomu’s 3-point try fell short to end the game.

Florida State (21-6, 11-5) had a nine-point lead midway through the third quarter but Pan scored five points to start a 16-2 run to end the period with a 52-47 lead.

Ekhomu finished 21 points, Kourtney Weber had 12 and Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

