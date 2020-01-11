George Mason pulls away from La Salle in second half for win

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Justin Kier scored 18 points and Javon Greene and AJ Wilson both scored 16 and George Mason beat La Salle 76-63 on Saturday.

George Mason (12-4, 1-2 Atlantic 10) led 26-23 at halftime when Jordan Miller emerged from the break to make a pair of baskets and a 3-pointer, Wilson made a pair of foul shots, Green added a 3 and Xavier Wilson a jump shot and the 14-0 run made it 40-23 with 17:44 left.

The Patriots led by double digits the rest of the way. Miller added 13 points.

Saul Phiri scored 19 points for La Salle (10-6, 1-3) and Ed Croswell 10.

