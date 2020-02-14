1  of  2
Breaking News
Upshur County sheriff investigating murder of Big Sandy teenager Several Houston students injured after cell phone battery explodes
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Gensler scores 17 to lift Campbell past Hampton 75-49

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Cory Gensler posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Campbell romped past Hampton 75-49 on Thursday night.

Austin McCullough had 10 points for Campbell (13-13, 4-10 Big South Conference) as did Messiah Thompson. Joshua Lusane had three blocks.

Jermaine Marrow had 22 points for the Pirates (11-14, 6-6). Ben Stanley added 15 points. Edward Greg Heckstall had a game-high nine rebounds.

The Fighting Camels evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. Hampton defeated Campbell 83-74 on Jan. 23.

Campbell plays Radford at home on Saturday. Hampton plays Longwood on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC