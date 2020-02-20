Breaking News
Longview police search for missing man in the area
Gary scores 32 to lift Mercer over Samford 106-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga. (AP)Jeff Gary had a career-high 32 points as Mercer rolled past Samford 106-66 on Wednesday night.

Gary made 12 of 16 shots, including 8 of 10 from deep.

Mercer is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 106 points were a season best for Mercer (14-14, 8-7 Southern Conference), which also achieved a season-high 30 assists.

Josh Sharkey had 17 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (9-20, 3-12). Jalen Dupree added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Allen had 15 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Mercer defeated Samford 90-75 on Jan. 18. Mercer matches up against Chattanooga on the road on Saturday. Samford plays East Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

