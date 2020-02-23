Gary, Bender lead Mercer over Chattanooga 85-80

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHATANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Jeff Gary and Maciej Bender scored 17 points apiece as Mercer narrowly beat Chattanooga 85-80 on Saturday.

Kamar Robertson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears.

Djordje Dimitrijevic had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Mercer (15-14, 9-7 Southern Conference).

David Jean-Baptiste had 20 points for the Mocs (17-12, 8-8). Ramon Vila added 18 points and Matt Ryan had 16.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Mocs with the win. Chattanooga defeated Mercer 70-61 on Jan. 4. Mercer faces The Citadel on the road on Wednesday. Chattanooga matches up against VMI on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC