Ga Tech lands pair of men’s basketball transfers

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Georgia Tech has landed a pair of men’s basketball transfers, including a post player who spent his freshman season at rival Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets on Tuesday announced the signing of 6-foot-11 forward Rodney Howard and 6-3 guard Kyle Sturdivant, who previously revealed their plans to transfer. Both played high school ball in metro Atlanta.

Howard got into 24 games with two starts for Georgia, averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds. He bolsters a thin front line at Georgia Tech.

Sturdivant spent his freshman season at Southern Cal, where he got limited minutes in 21 games and did not play after Feb. 8 following the death of his father.

Both players plan to enroll at Georgia Tech this summer and have three seasons remaining when granted eligibility. While transfers have been required to sit out one season, the pair could be eligible immediately if the NCAA approves legislation next month that would allow first-time transfers to play right away.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

