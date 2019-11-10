Freshman Holmes leads No. 24 Indiana women in rout 111-47

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Freshman Mackenzie Homes made all nine of her shots and scored 22 points and No. 24 Indiana coasted to a 111-47 win over Nicholls State on Sunday.

Holmes had half her points in the first quarter when the Hoosiers scored the first 15 points of the game and raced to a 35-12 lead. Indian made 14 of 21 shots (67%) to score the second-most points in a quarter in school history while the Colonels were just 4 of 15 (21%).

Ali Patberg had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds and nine assists for Indiana (2-0). The Hoosiers had a 49-24 rebounding advantage and a school-record 33 assists.

Indiana shot better than 60 in three quarters and finished at 63.4 It was 62-17 at halftime. Tykeria Williams led with 12 points.

