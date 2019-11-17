Breaking News
Police: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Freeman-Liberty lifts Valparaiso past North Dakota 74-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 21 points as Valparaiso defeated North Dakota 74-60 on Sunday.

Mileek McMillan had 16 points for the Crusaders (3-1). Ben Krikke scored 11, while Nick Robinson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Marlon Stewart led the Fighting Hawks (1-2) with 17 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 points. Filip Rebraca pitched in with 11 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories