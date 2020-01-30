Frederick, No. 21 South Dakota women give coach 100th win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Taylor Frederick scored a season-high 21 points and No. 21 South Dakota made Dawn Plitzuweit’s 100th win with the Coyotes an easy one, racing past Omaha 73-42 on Wednesday night.

Ciara Duffy added 14 points and Hannah Sjerven 10 for South Dakota (20-2, 9-0 Summit League), which has won nine straight since losing to now-No. 1 South Carolina 73-60 in late December.

Madison McKeever scored eight points to reach 1,000 for her career. Plitzuweit, in her fourth season at South Dakota, reached 100 wins in 124 games.

Despite going 2 of 18 from 3-point range, the Coyotes shot 43% and held the Mavericks to 29%, forcing 25 turnovers that turned into 22 points.

Mariah Murdie had 20 points for Omaha (6-15, 1-7).

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories