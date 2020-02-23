Franklin, Willard lead No. 23 Missouri State to 82-58 win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Jasmine Franklin scored 17 points, Alexa Willard added 15 and No. 23 Missouri State cruised to an 82-58 win over Indiana State on Sunday.

Abby Hipp scored 12 points and Sydney Manning contributed a career-high 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-3, 13-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who won their ninth straight and improved to 13-0 at home.

Missouri State hit 10 of 15 shots and had a 10-0 run in the first quarter to race to a 25-9 lead. It was 39-23 at halftime and in the third quarter Franklin scored 10 points while the Bears had a 27-15 advantage.

Caitlin Anderson scored 15 points and Marie Hunter had 14 on 6-of-7 shooting for the Sycamores (4-23, 2-13), who lost the first meeting 76-55.

Indiana State went 1 of 11 from 3-point range, was outrebounded 42-24 and was outscored by 17 points at the foul line.

